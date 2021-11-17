Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $31.16 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 530,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 397,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 516.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 323,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

