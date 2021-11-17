Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $30,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

