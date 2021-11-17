Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diageo were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.23.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.