Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $63.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

PBH opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

