Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:PFD opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.15. The company has a market cap of £928.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

