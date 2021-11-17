Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:PFD opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.15. The company has a market cap of £928.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66).
