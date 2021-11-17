Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIEI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 8,395,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,279,058. Premier Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

