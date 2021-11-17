Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIEI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 8,395,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,279,058. Premier Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Premier Biomedical
