Post Holdings Partnering Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 22nd (OTCMKTS:PSPCU)

Post Holdings Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 22nd. Post Holdings Partnering had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Post Holdings Partnering’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PSPCU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

