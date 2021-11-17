Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $30.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $141,886,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $27,616,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.