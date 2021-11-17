Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $22.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

