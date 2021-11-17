Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO opened at $53.07 on Monday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

