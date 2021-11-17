Portillos Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Portillos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

