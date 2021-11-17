Polker Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

