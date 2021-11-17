Polis One Day Trading Volume Tops $541,290.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $541,290.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 309.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005759 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00315157 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007730 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

