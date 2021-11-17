POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 3,041.2% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $286.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.