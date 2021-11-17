PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

