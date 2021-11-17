Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

PXLW opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $284.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 185,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

