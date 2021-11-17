Piper Sandler Weighs in on TPI Composites, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TPI Composites in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($4.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

