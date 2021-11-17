Phore Price Reaches $0.0601 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,601.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01128226 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,482,539 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

