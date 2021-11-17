Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

PHIO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

