Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.00

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.