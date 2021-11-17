Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the October 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.5 days.

POFCF opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

