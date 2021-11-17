PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PetMed Express by 55.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $618.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.