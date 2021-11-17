PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith Buys 4,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $26,776,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $24,986,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $11,233,000.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

