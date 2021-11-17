Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $30,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $126,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

