Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

