Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.06

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 21842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $967.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

