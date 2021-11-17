Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.06

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 21842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $967.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
