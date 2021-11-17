People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3,474.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,369 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.