Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.62. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $56.66 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 663,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

