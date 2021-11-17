Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.62. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.
Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $56.66 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 663,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.