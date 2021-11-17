PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 1,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PB Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

