Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.39. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Paysafe shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 189,288 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $2,322,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,267,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

