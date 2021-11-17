PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $210.54 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

