Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 29,574 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NSP opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.