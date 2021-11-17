Patrick E. Bowe Sells 23,570 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.