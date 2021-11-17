Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE:PLC opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.93. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.15 and a 52 week high of C$41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.