Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Park Lawn stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

