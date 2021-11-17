Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 25,820 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $78,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

TFX opened at $340.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $328.39 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.