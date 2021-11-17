Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 75,781 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $68,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.