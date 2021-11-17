Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $73.79 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $73,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,303 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,930. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

