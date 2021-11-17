Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,956 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 157.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

