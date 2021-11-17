Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 201,079 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Relx worth $75,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

