Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,312 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $80,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.90. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $222.52 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.38.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

