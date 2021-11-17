Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 12,736 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Match Group worth $71,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.61 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

