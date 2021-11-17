ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 96.7% Lower This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 92.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $10,153.09 and $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00378337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

