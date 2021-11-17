Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,475 shares of company stock valued at $343,418,980 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,045. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.