Paragon Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance accounts for approximately 1.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,895 shares of company stock worth $29,006,134. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

