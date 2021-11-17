Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,237 shares of company stock worth $4,079,346. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.83. 81,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 195.86, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

