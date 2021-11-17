Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 322,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,274,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

