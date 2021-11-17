Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $26.29.
About Pan Pacific International
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.