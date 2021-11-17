Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.95. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,490.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.17.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

