Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Palomar worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Notaras acquired 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

